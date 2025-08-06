Village Council President Rutt designated as MML voting delegate

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council voted 4-2 on July 28 to designate Teresa Rutt as the Village of Lake Orion’s voting delegate to cast the village’s vote at the Michigan Municipal League’s (MML) 2025 annual meeting on Sept. 17, and to designate Stan Ford as the alternate voting delegate.

Manager Darwin McClary said the village will likely spend between $750 and $1,000 per person sent to the meeting for hotel stays. The Village Council department budget includes an appropriation of $3,500 for education, conferences and travel, he said.

Council Member George Dandalides said he thinks there is value in the collaboration and networking opportunities available at the meeting.

Council Member Alex Comparoni said sending a delegate is “well worth the money.”

Council Members Michael Lamb and Nancy Moshier cast the motion’s nay votes. Lamb said he does not see a need to send anyone to the meeting, adding while the village receives benefits from the MML, he does not know if Lake Orion’s representation at the meeting matters.

McClary said the village anticipates sending one person to the meeting.

Rutt was absent from the July 28 meeting. – J.G.