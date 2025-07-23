Village council meetings now to be held at 6:30 p.m.

Begins July 28

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council voted 4-3 to begin future regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

Council Member Michael Lamb made the motion to change the meetings’ starting time, and said starting at 7:30 p.m. was left over from the past. He later revised the motion at Council Member George Dandalides’ request to ensure meetings go no later than 9:30 p.m.

During public comments, residents Rosemary Ford and Donald Kindred said starting meetings an hour earlier could mean fewer village residents are able to attend meetings due to work schedules.

Council Member Nancy Moshier said meetings rarely have more than 10 people in attendance unless there is a significant item on an agenda such as one about water and sewer rates or a Moceri development.

“No one comes to these meetings, let’s face it, let’s be realistic,” Moshier said.

Lamb later said citizens do not need to be present for an entire meeting. Instead, if there is an item someone wants to voice their opinion over, they can arrive later in the meeting during a time closer to when the item will be discussed.

Council Member Carl Cyrowski, President Pro-Tem Stan Ford and President Teresa Rutt voted against the motion.

Cyrowski suggested starting meetings at 7 p.m. with a 10 p.m. end time, while Rutt said she finds starting at 6:30 p.m. challenging from a special meetings standpoint.

“Because to do a special meeting (after a meeting,) we can’t say a special meeting’s going to be at 7:30 because sometimes something takes longer than what we thought it would,” Rutt said.

Dandalides said the council does not have many special meetings, and that they do not need to take place at a specific time if they begin after a regular meeting.

“And quite honestly, if we find that we’ve done something wrong we can change it back,” Dandalides said.

Each of the village’s other boards and commissions meet at 6:30 p.m. Manager Darwin McClary said.

The village council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Their next meeting is July 28 at 6:30 p.m.