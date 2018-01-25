Village Council meeting addresses spring time issues

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The village council discussed adding power panels to the Children’s Park parking lot for special events, Green’s Park operations and approving the police dispatch service agreement during the Jan. 22 village council meeting.

Electrical power panels were requested to be installed at the parking lot along Anderson Street across from the fire station.

The reason for the panels is mainly for events, such as Dragon on the Lake and the Lions Club Jubilee in June. Portable generators have been used in previous years.

Having power on site will not only be a time saver, but by eliminating the portable generators, the lot will look better without the overwhelming amount of power cords needed, village administrators told council members.

The power panels would be available on a per use base charge and energy use charge for other events.

The estimated cost for the two panels is $16,000. The council directed Village Manager Joe Young to work with the Downtown Development Authority to have the panels installed before May.

• Pulled from the consent agenda was the Parks & Recreation Budget Report for Green’s Park.

The agenda read: “The operations of Green’s Park need to be revaluated from a financial and service standpoint to have a greater economic and social value to the community.”

Council Member Steve Watson mentioned that the park lost $14,000 in 2016 and $11,500 in 2017, “and the major expense being the lifeguard,” he said.

The Parks & Recreation Committee will address park options, such as eliminating the fee pass system, stop or reduce providing lifeguards (due to low attendance) and liability issues.

“It’s always a topic every year, it would be good to see what public input we get,” said Council President Ken VanPortfliet.

• The police dispatch service agreement with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was renewed for a three-year period. The annual rate is $32,049.96 and includes an annual three percent increase.

• A three-year tree services contract was awarded to The Michigan Property Network, LLC. The tree removal, stump grinding and trimming services are on an as needed basis and for emergency services within 24 hours or less.

• The village has hired three part-time employees to perform the deputy finance director/deputy treasurer position and the office coordinator position.

Young said that by hiring part-time employees there will be a significant savings in health insurance and pension expense.