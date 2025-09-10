Village Council makes appointments to 3 boards and commissions

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council appointed three council members to three boards and commissions as council representatives on Sept. 8.

New Council Member Eric Papacek was appointed to the Orion Community Cable Commission, Nancy Moshier was appointed to the North Oakland Transportation Authority board of directors and Alex Comparoni was appointed as the Village Council Alternate to the Paint Creek Trailways Commission.

The positions were previously filled by former Council Member Carl Cyrowski, who resigned at the end of July. Each position’s term will expire on Nov. 8, 2026. – J.G.