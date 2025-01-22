Village Council approves splitting Lake Street lot into two child parcels

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake OrionVillage Council approved 6-0 splitting 225 Lake St. into two child parcels during a regular meeting on Jan. 13.

Council member Nancy Moshier was absent.

While there is no site plan, West Harbor Orion, LLC, a subsidiary of Moceri Companies, proposed to split the lot into roughly equal parcels. Construction would eventually take place for two detached single-family dwellings, according to a council action summary sheet.

The area is part of the Moceri housing developments along M-24.

“We recommend approval of this proposed lot split into the two child parcels described with the conditions listed in the planer’s report,” Village Planning and Zoning Coordinator Gage Belko said. “These conditions included providing recordable storm sewer easement documentation, demolishing all existing structures on the site immediately and receiving a recommendation and meeting the conditions of approval from the village engineer.”

This will not be a site condominium project requiring more planning commission or council review despite it being assumed and referred to in the planner’s report. Instead, only administrative zoning review and building permits will be required before construction.

This process will address size, bulk and placement-of-structures concerns. It will happen separately for West Harbor Orion from the lot split once development plans are in place, according to the summary sheet.

Both parcels will have lake access to a peninsula jutting into the lake, according to Belko.

No site plan has been proposed.