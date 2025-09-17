Village Council approves lot changes on Victoria Island

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved multiple lot changes submitted by a property owner on Victoria Island during their regular meeting on Sept. 8, contingent on the review of legal descriptions by the village engineer.

A request was submitted to divide the property at 664 Victoria Island into two parts, and to consolidate norther part of the land with the lot at 658 Victoria Island and the southern part of the land with the lot at 670 Victoria Island.

The existing lot to the south at 670 Victoria Island is legally nonconforming and the combination would result in the lot having a legally conforming lot width and lot area.

The existing lot to the north at 658 Victoria Island conforms with the lot width requirement, but has a legally nonconforming smaller lot area. The combination would add land area to 658 Victoria Island and bring the lot into greater compliance with standards, according to village documents. – J.G.