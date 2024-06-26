Village Council approves GFL contract transfer to Priority Waste

Sanitary sewer project, police chief contract updates given

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION —On Monday Lake Orion’s village council agreed to the transfer of the residential waste, curbside recycling and yard waste collection contract from Green for Life Environmental (GFL) to Priority Waste.

All four council members present at the meeting voted in favor of the transfer – at least four votes are required to approve an agenda item. President Pro Tem Teresa Rutt, council member Kenneth Van Portfliet and council member Nancy Moshier were absent.

In May of 2023, council approved a contract extension with GFL through June 30, 2028. Despite the transfer to Priority Waste, no changes will be made to the contract and every service covered under the contract will continue to be provided, according to a council action summary sheet.

Lake Orion Township’s board of trustees and the Oxford Village Council also voted this month to move their contracts from GFL to Priority Waste.

GFL has sold 73 total municipal contracts to Priority Waste.

Also from Monday’s meeting:

• Village Manager Darwin McClary reached a tentative agreement with Mark Amundson on an employment contract for the police chief position.

McClary said the offer of employment is conditional on successfully completing background checks. Amundson is expected to begin July 22.

• McClary also said the sanitary sewer pump station improvement project “is moving along.”

The coordination of the project with EPA grant requirements was assigned by McClary to the village engineer because the water resources commission and its engineers “indicated they weren’t comfortable with managing compliance efforts for the grant,” according to McClary.