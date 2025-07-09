Village Council approves America in Bloom event for September

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved holding the America in Bloom 2025 Symposium & Awards Celebration during their regular meeting on June 23.

The event will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 26, in the parking lot adjacent to Fire Station 1, 93 S. Anderson St., and at the Orion Art Center, 115 S. Anderson St., according to village documents. Parking will not be allowed in the fire station parking lot or along Anderson Street.

The celebration is part of a three-day event hosted by Orion Township that provides educational sessions, learning tours, ideas sharing, awards celebrations and the chance to learn from others across the country, according to America in Bloom’s website.

America in Bloom is a national nonprofit organization that promotes community enhancement through beautification, environmental stewardship and civic pride, according to village documents. For more information on the event visit americainbloom.org. – J.G.