Village Council approves $9,919 budget amendment to equip police vehicle

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved a budget amendment of $9,919 to equip a new police vehicle on Sept. 8.

Lake Orion Police Chief Mark Amundson said the LOPD purchased a new vehicle during the 2024-25 to replace the department’s aging fleet. The vehicle was budgeted at $56,000, but the final purchase price was $51,041 – resulting in a surplus of $4,959. The surplus was applied to equipment purchases, according to village documents.

“Outfitting a police vehicle for service typically costs approximately $24,000,” Amundson said, “This includes specialized equipment such as emergency lighting, radio systems, cages, firearm racks, mobile computers, mounts, antennas, routers, radar unit, in-car camera system, decals, and other required components.”

He added the LOPD used prior-year funds to purchase many of these items, but said additional funding is necessary to fully equip the vehicle and prepare it for road service.

The amount of the amendment comes from a quote made by the Oakland County Vehicle Operations Division. The quote was not to exceed $7,919 to install remaining equipment. Vehicle graphics and decals are also required for the vehicle and are an estimated maximum cost of $2,000, according to village documents.

The final cost may be lower depending on the condition of a decommissioned unit some equipment will be taken from and the extent of installation work required.

“This expenditure also aligns with our (2025-26) Police Department Capital Improvement Plan, that was approved, which anticipated $10,000 for vehicle equipment,” Amundson said. “As we all know, that’s just a plan and this is actually the funding which I am asking to pull from the fund balance.”

He later added this will be the final request to get this vehicle in service.

“I fully support this, and again I appreciate taking a look at what we can reuse and saving money there,” Council Member George Dandalides said.

The amendment was approved in a 6-0 vote.