Village council approves 4% raise for village manager

Administrative officers, non-union employees also get 4% raises

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved a 4% raise in the village manager’s salary during a regular meeting on June 23.

The raise increases Village Manager Darwin McClary’s salary by $3,820 to $99,320 for the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to village documents. The 4% increase in the village manager’s salary will also increase payroll taxes by $293 and retirement contribution by $955 for a total annual cost increase of $5,068.

Lake Orion’s Village Council approved 4% raises for administrative officer and non-union employees on May 27 to keep non-union employees on pace with collective bargaining agreements for union employees. The village manager’s salary was included in meeting documents on May 27 for these employees, but was still pending negotiation at the time.

McClary recommended the 4% adjustments along with 3.1% adjustments to pay ranges for the positions on May 27, according to village documents, which say “the salary and wage increase is commensurate with the increases approved for the POAM and AFSCME employees.” The pay range increases were also approved.

According to the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, the annual average price of all items in the Detroit metropolitan statistical area rose by 3% last year. Village documents say the state’s 2024’s inflation rate was 3.1%.

McClary’s original contract when he was hired in 2022 included a base salary of $85,000. McClary also received a monthly automobile allowance of $600 with a 5% increase annually.

The contract also included 13 days of paid holiday time off, and 40 hours of sick leave, which can be carried over each fiscal year.

McClary can be terminated by the village council without cause by majority vote, which would then be effective no earlier than 30 days.

In the event that McClary is fired without cause, he would receive a lump sum cash payment equal to six months base salary.

“I think these adjustments are very reasonable,” Council Member Carl Cyrowski said. “You know, I don’t see anything that’s out of line. A 4% adjustment based on the inflation rate and all that (is) more than fair.”

The village manager’s raise was approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, meaning council members did not discuss the raise on June 23.

For more information on other pay increases search “Village Council approves 4% raises for non-union employees” on lakeorionreview.com.