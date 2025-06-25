Village Council adopts 2025-26 goals, objectives

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council voted unanimously to adopt their 2025-26 fiscal year goals and objectives during a meeting on June 9.

“It is just a statement of vision, mission, core values and then one page (of) goals and objectives,” said Village Council President Teresa Rutt. “So thanks to council for just doing the work to narrow it down to some of the priorities.”

Rutt added many of what is listed in the document are capital improvement items in the village’s capital improvement plan.

Council Member Michael Lamb said the goal setting session from May 12 was “great” and “very brief.” Around 85% of the original document from four years ago was eliminated, he said.

Vision

The village’s vision statement was listed first in the meeting’s agenda packet.

It states the village “is a desirable, vital, vibrant, safe, sustainable small community that cherishes its local culture, heritage and history as it moves forward into the future.” It also is “encouraging innovation and continuous improvement promoted by the diversity of its citizens and businesses through their involvement in local governance who understand their responsibility for protecting its special natural resources creating a unique place by which its citizens and businesses are proud to call ‘home.’”

Mission

The village’s mission is to foster the reemergence of the community with a vibrant downtown and high quality of life that is enhanced by Lake Orion’s historic character, trails and waterway features.

Lake Orion’s core values are trust, quality, innovation, respect for all individuals, teamwork, effective service and future orientation.

Goals

The first goal listed is to “promote sound and prudent financial management,” which has three objectives listed below.

The first objective is to identify, classify and determine use of all Village owned properties. The village plans to do this by considering possible license agreement options, including use agreements with property owners on the lake for the village owned right-of-way properties. It will also review village owned properties to determine if any could be sold, licensed or leased.

The second objective is to address parking needs downtown by including pay-to-park meters, a parking structure, signage for employee parking areas. Also listed in this objective is to “consider (the) lumber yard, parking deck and grants.”

The third objective is to investigate city hood.

Goal number two is to promote proper management of capital assets and infrastructure.

The only objective listed under this goal is to replace the pedestrian bridge at Children’s Park with a bridge structure previously purchased. Multiple jacks are placed under the bridge for support as of June 18.

Goal three is to promote quality recreation services and environmental stewardship.

The first objective for this goal is to review Lake Orion’s draw down. A draw down occurs every five years for dock and seawall repairs, with the next scheduled for 2027.

The 2027 lowering will be to investigate and address structural issues, gain approval of EGLE/DNR (the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or Department of Natural Resources) and public input on value of continuing.

Other items addressed in this objective to conduct or look into further include an infrastructure spillway issue that goes under private property, reevaluating engineering and repairs of structures, conducting a hydro-logical study on options for the village, a cold water bottom draw down evaluation, to consider impact of further erosion of Paint Creek, and consider deferring the draw-down until the lake’s bank is stabilized.

The draw down is not the same as the lake’s annual 1-foot lowering.

This goal’s second objective is to promote and support increased funding for parks and recreation programs.

Goal four is to promote a positive community image. The first objective in this goal is to provide services to the community, which will be addressed by reviewing administrative office hours and the inclement weather closing policy. Objective two is to complete ordinance codification, finalize engineering standards, enhance enforcement efforts and explore funding opportunities.

The goals were created during a work session on May 12. Council Member Nancy Moshier was absent from the meeting.