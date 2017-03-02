Village continues manager search

First round of applicant reviews begins Thursday

By Georgia Thelen

Staff Writer

The Village of Lake Orion has received several applications for a new village manager to fill the vacancy left by former Manager Darwin McClary, and will soon begin the review process.

The village has received nine applications for the position thus far and their established review committee will evaluate the applicants before selecting who will be interviewed.

The committee, made up of a handful of the village council members, will be reviewing applications to make recommendations to the entire council.

This newly formed sub-committee will be meeting on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street to review the submitted applications and decide if they’d like to move forward with interviewing any of the applicants.

The committee is seeking an applicant that is experienced, with a public administration degree. Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet says the ideal replacement will fit with Lake Orion’s “hometown feel” and will have a management style that fits in with the community.

“We’d like to hire and replace within 30 days,” said Van Portfliet.

Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh and Village Clerk Susan Galezcka will both be filling the position of an interim manager until a new village manager is hired.

Chief Narsh has clarified that all village resident concerns can be forwarded to the Chief’s Office by calling the LOPD at 248-693-8323 or by emailing mcclaryd@lakeorion.org from which Chief Narsh and Clerk Galezcka will be notified.

Feb. 24 was former Manager Darwin McClary’s last day with the village. He was presented a certificate of appreciation and a key to the village before leaving.

“It was a good four years and we were able to move some items forward… He did a good job and now it’s on to the next chapter,” said Van Portfliet.

McClary will be leaving Lake Orion to take over the city manager position in Ypsilanti.

“It’s been a difficult decision for me because I love it here. The next village manager will inherit a community that’s on the move,” said McClary, adding that leaving Lake Orion for Ypsilanti is a bittersweet, but exciting, opportunity and that he would miss the village staff.