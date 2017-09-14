Village addresses water related topics

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The Village of Lake Orion amended the ordinance to place water utility accounts over six months delinquent on July tax bills during the council meeting on Monday.

The prior ordinance allowed for a thirty-day delinquency to be added to the bill.

The amendment change to six months brings the village in compliance with current state law. The amendment includes additional charges of a $100 shutoff fee and a $250 turn on fee.

Pelton’s Point Docks

The six bay public dock at Pelton’s Point is now open for use.

Personal watercraft vehicles are not allowed use of the dock. There will be a 3 hour, per boat, maximum moored time.

The docks will be open from April 1 through October 31and the annual fee is $25. Permits purchased during this boating season will be valid through 2018.

Permits can be purchased at the village office and must be affixed to the watercraft as instructed.

Lake Orion Drawdown

The one-inch daily drawdown of the water level on Lake Orion began Tuesday.

The drawdown will continue until the water level has receded 36 inches. At that point, shoreline stabilization and the ability for property owners to repair or reconstruct existing seawalls can begin.

The lake will remain at that water level until November 13 when refilling is scheduled to begin. The lake will be filled by two to three inches per day.

Sewer and Water Fees — summer watering discount might be eliminated

While establishing sewer and water fees and charges, Village Manager Joe Young is seeking a resolution that will eliminate the summer watering discount.

This will bring the sewage disposal ordinance in keeping with the resolution adopted by the village back in December 2016.

There is a public hearing scheduled for September 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers, 21 E. Church St., with a second reading and adoption of the ordinance the same day.

Paint Creek Dam update

“The village is continuing to seek funding and the true responsibility of who pays for repair (of the dam). We are working hard researching our funding options,” said Village Council President Kenneth VanPortfliet during the September 11 Village of Lake Orion council meeting.

Lake Orion dam repair are shared responsibility with the Michigan Department of Transportation. While there is currently no written opinion, MDOT stated they plan to submit one to the village.