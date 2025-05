The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Victory Motors Lake Orion April 24 to celebrate the opening of the new auto dealership. Victory Motors on M-24 is a family-owned and run business started by Jim Van Paemel in 1982. Jim still owns the company and is happy to have his daughter, Sara Van Paemel, as general manager. Victory Motors now has three locations including Chesterfield and Royal Oak. Online: victorymotorsonline.com. Photo by Roger Greene.