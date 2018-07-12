VFW Post 334 named an All-State VFW Post

North Oakland VFW Post 334 was recognized as an All-State Post for the fiscal year 2017-2018 at the recently held Michigan Department VFW State Convention.

Post Commander Jim Hubbard and Quartermaster Chuck Haskin each received a white cap in recognition of the Post’s All-State achievement.

The white caps were presented to them by William A. Thein, the past National Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Hubbard was also named the Captain of the All-State team.

Post 334 received many awards including a banner for achieving 100 percent membership status.

The post received a platinum Star Award plaque for support of the VFW National Home for Children; a plaque for first place in its division for its support of Young Marines and Boy Scouts; and a State Recognition Folder recognizing Oxford Middle School teacher Jan Flynn as Teacher of the Year.

Additional recognitions included certificates for support of cancer research, the hospital program, community service and Gold Star and Blue Star Mother’s Programs.

North Oakland VFW Post 334 meets the second Tuesday of every month at NorthPoint Community Church, 1515 West Drahner Rd. in Oxford.

At 6 p.m., the Post and Auxiliary meet socially to share a meal. At 7 p.m., the Post and the Auxiliary hold their meetings in separate rooms, with meetings usually lasting about an hour-and-a-half.

VFW Post 334 started in 1984 and members reside in Oxford, Lake Orion, Clarkston, Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Leonard, Metamora and Rochester Hills.

For more information about joining veterans are encouraged to call Ed Cline at 248-978-6851.

— Ernest Baker, VFW Post 334