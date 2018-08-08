VFW hosts ‘Open Memorial’ event, cookout on Saturday

North Oakland VFW Post 334 hosts an open memorial event 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at the Orion Veterans Memorial.

Veterans who have served in the five branches of the armed forces – the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard – will host the event, which includes several programs throughout the day, said WWII veteran Ernest Baker of Post 334.

The day begins with coffee and donuts with a veteran in the morning and a cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages at noon, and then cookies and coffee in the afternoon. The event is free and open to the public.

Jerry Gorski, past commander of the Michigan Dept. of VFW, speaks at 10 a.m. “Rosie the Riveters” will describe their experiences working in factories during WWII after Gorski’s speech.

Veterans will place a special brick at 11:45 a.m. A hallmark of the memorial is the hundreds of bricks commemorating those who have served in the military.

“You will be able to order a brick to honor a veteran, family member or a company,” Baker said.

A flag retirement ceremony begins after lunch.

Refreshments and food for the event are being donated by Costco of Auburn Hills, Lake Orion McDonalds, Lake Orion Kroger’s and DK Donuts and Hamburgers in Oxford.

The Orion Veterans Memorial is on Lapeer Road (M-24), at the corner of Odanah Street. Parking is available at the memorial as well as in the plaza parking lot south of the memorial. – J.N.