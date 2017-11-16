Veto gun bills

Don’t they have open carry in Las Vegas and Texas?

Well, you saw the result of that – mass killings, because nut jobs were able to get unlimited guns and ammo without any problems.

No one should be allowed to get guns or ammo without passing a mental health test, at their own expense. That should be mandatory.

And voters should decide on assault weapons and open carry, not the Republican leadership and the NRA.

I don’t owe them anything, nor do I fear them like the Republicans do.

J.P. King

Lake Orion resident