Van Luven, Pearl C; 78, of Oxford

Pearl C. Van Luven; of Oxford; passed away on March 8, 2018; at the age of 78. Pearl is the beloved wife of the late Carl Cecil Van Luven; dear mother of Thomas, Susan, Patricia, Dennis, Eric and Heather; adoring grandmother of 10; and great grandmother of 26. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; and 2 grandsons, Joshua Roudabush and Justin Van Luven.

Pearl was born in Newberry, Michigan in 1939 and was the only child of Charles Morse and Madeline Hanley Morse. Over the years she worked as a Teller for Pontiac State Bank at both the Pontiac and Oxford locations, as a Customer Service Representative for Kmart in Lake Orion and as a Waitress for the Nugget in Oxford. Pearl was also a 50-year member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Oxford and Scout Leader for both the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. She was an accomplished doll maker and enjoyed crafts, sewing, drawing, reading, gardening, travel and adventure. Most importantly, Pearl was a loving wife, mother and friend who loved homemaking and family time.

Private family services have been held. Reflections may be shared with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com