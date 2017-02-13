Vaillencourt, Sarah Evelyn; age 96, formerly of Lake Orion

Sarah Evelyn Vaillencourt; age 96; of Clarkston and formerly a long time resident of Lake Orion, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017. Sarah Stone was born in Dalton, Georgia on February 7, 1921. She married Raymond Vaillencourt on June 14, 1942. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2009 after 67 years of marriage.

Sarah is the dear mother of Janie McGee of Waterford and Suzanne (Bill) Olds of Atlanta, Michigan; grandmother of Mila, Aaron, Laura (Robert), Melanie (Todd), April and Matthew; and great grandmother of 16.

Sarah loved traveling, cooking and her family. She is a past president of the Lake Orion’s Women’s Club and a member of the Lake Orion United Methodist Church.