UPDATE: Two people taken to the hospital after Orion Township condo explosion, many more left homeless

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. – A massive explosion at the Keatington New Town Condominiums on Tuesday evening destroyed at least one condominium and heavily damaged several others, authorities said.

Two people with critical injuries were transported to the hospital, and a couple more individuals sustained minor injuries, said Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen.

“We were able to confirm (Wednesday) morning after talking to the hospitals that the two people who were transported to the hospital in serious condition, one person is in non-critical stable condition and the other person is in guarded (condition), which we consider between serious and stable condition so we are seeing improvements in their health,” Allen said.

The explosion occurred around 6:23 p.m. Nov. 19 and brought first responders from more than a dozen local surrounding agencies to the condo complex on Waldon Road between Baldwin and Joslyn roads, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

“At the current time, we are looking at having 18 units that are completely destroyed or need significant investigation in order to make sure that they are safe for occupancy. There are another 12 units that are being questioned for their stability,” Allen said during a press conference on Wednesday.

A fire engulfed at least one of the condos. Fire crews battled the blaze and worked with Consumers Energy to control a gas-fed fire on one side of the building, Allen said.

Christopher Fultz, vice president of Consumers Energy gas operations, said crews were sent to Keatington New Town condos on Tuesday to turn off the natural gas “to help make the scene safe so firefighters could battle the blaze to contain the fire.”

The fire department used drones to survey the damage, and once fire crews were able to completely extinguish the fire they began searching for survivors, Allen said.

Two people who were initially unaccounted for were later discovered to be away from their home at the time of the explosion.

Firefighters left the scene about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but were back later that morning to begin “a big methodical dig in order to be able to start the investigation into the cause and origin of the explosion,” Allen said.

Allen said he expects the investigation into the exact cause and origin of the explosion to take one to four weeks.

“For something like this, one week is usually the minimum. We want to make sure that we’re slow and methodical. I use the reference; I hate to say that it’s the light bulb over here that did something when it’s actually the light bulb over here. So, our team is very slow and methodical to make sure that they don’t miss anything and their investigation,” Allen said. “This could take three or four weeks to do the entire investigation.”

“I just want to thank the community and thank our residents for the incredible show of support in response to this horrific incident,” Barnett said. “It is an absolute miracle, an absolute miracle, if you have seen that scene, that we are talking currently about no fatalities.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Orion Township officials provided a list of resources for all residents displaced by the incident – and ways people who want to help can contribute.

“There were many heroes last night. And our real heroes we’re going to see in the coming weeks of this tragedy as we support those 18 families that have been displaced, and we are all in. We are all in to make sure that they have everything that they need,” Barnett said.

For Keatington New Town residents displaced or in need

Anyone in need of immediate support should call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). They can also call Orion Township Hall at 248-391-0304 at ext. 2009 for assistance.

Residents displaced by the explosion who are in need of food can go to Woodside’s Village Food Pantry, located in Canterbury Village at 2325 Joslyn Court. The pantry phone number is 248-391-1900.

Contact Love INC of North Oakland County, 1550 W. Drahner Rd., by phone at 248-693-4357 or in person for assistance with gift cards.

Donations and Contributions

Any cash or gift card donations can be sent through Love INC of North Oakland County by phone at 248-693-4357 or online at https://loveincofnoc.org.

Love INC has also set up six drop box donation sites. Anyone who would like to donate a gift card should write “Keatington” on the envelope and drop off gift cards at Love Inc., 1550 W. Drahner Rd. (Monday – Thursday), the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd. (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday), Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Oxford American Legion Hall, 130 E. Drahner Rd., or the Great Lakes Athletic Club, 3800 S. Baldwin Rd.

All clothing and food donations can be dropped off at Woodside Bible Church, located in Canterbury Village, 2500 Joslyn Rd.

Other resources

Woodside Bible Church, 248-481-8069.

North Oakland Community Coalition (NOCC) can assist with mental health needs for anyone affected by the tragedy. Email: nocc@noccmi.org. Online: noccmi.org.