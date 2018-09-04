Umpstead, Lee O.; 87, of Auburn Hills

Lee O. Umpstead; of Auburn Hills; passed away September 2, 2018. He was 87-years-old.

Lee is the beloved husband of the late Ruth Mae; and loving father of Sharon Umpstead and the late Steven. He is also the dear brother of Barb, the late Elizabeth, Mary Ann, the late Richard, Norman and the late John; and lifelong friends of Don and Martha Northcote.

Lee lived a very Christian life and devoted his life to his Lord and Savior. He was a retired Principal, a very hard working man and a very good friend. He was also a quiet man with a magnetic personality who was loved by all those who met him, especially children. Lee loved to work on anything, loved to garden and was affectionately known as an animal whisperer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E Flint St., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E Flint St., Lake Orion. Memorials may be made to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. www.sparksgriffin.com.