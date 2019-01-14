Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett cited for drinking and driving

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett was pulled over and cited for drinking and driving early Saturday morning.

Auburn Hills Police stopped the vehicle Barnett was driving for a routine traffic violation. He was cited for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol/Liquor OWI.

Barnett, 41, was booked on Jan. 12 at the Oakland County Jail and released the same day, according to a listing on the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office – Corrections-Courts website.

A spokesperson for the Auburn Hills Police Department said the department would not release details of the incident until after an arraignment hearing.

As of Monday morning, the 52nd/3rd District Court in Rochester Hills did not have an arraignment scheduled.

In a statement released to The Lake Orion Review, Barnett apologized for his actions:

Early Saturday morning, January 12th, I was stopped for a routine traffic violation by the Auburn Hills Police Department and received a citation for OWI. I fully cooperated and followed all instructions of the law enforcement personnel, who were professional and respectful. No other vehicles or property were involved in the incident.

I take full responsibility for my actions and understand the seriousness of the situation. I have apologized to my daughters and my family, each member of the Orion Township Board, Department Heads, and now the residents of Orion Township. I have independently sought professional counseling regarding this matter and I am committed to learn from this experience.

I am embarrassed and humbled by this incident. I accept the consequences of my actions. My sincere apologies to all those I have affected or let down with this very serious mistake. I am committed to focusing my energy on my family and the residents I serve.

Respectfully,

Chris Barnett

Barnett was elected as Orion Township supervisor in 2012.

Please see the Jan. 16 print edition for any updates to this story.