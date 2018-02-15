Twp. Board awards Parks & Recreation Master Plan bid

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Orion Township officials are beginning the process of updating the parks & recreation master plan, which will help guide the parks and recreation department over the next five years.

During its Feb. 5 meeting, the board of trustees approved a $22,505 contract with Beckett & Raeder, Inc. to develop the new plan spanning 2019-2024.

Beckett & Raeder, Inc. is a landscape architecture, planning, engineering and environmental services firm headquartered in Ann Arbor. The bid includes an additional $586 for project expenses and $800 for printing expenses.

“Every five years we try to do a new master plan,” said Parks & Recreation Director Aaron Whatley. “Our population is constantly changing and trends are constantly changing. What the community wants changes as the population changes.”

The parks and recreation department manages the township’s parks, community programs, senior services and the associated facilities, such as the Orion Center.

While the purpose of the master plan is to guide parks and recreation operations, it will also incorporate community input so that the department can work to accommodate those needs.

“It gives a clear vision of the what our community wants in our parks and green spaces,” Whatley said. “It also keeps us current with the Michigan DNR and allows us to apply for grants. Without the master plan we wouldn’t be able to apply for grants.”

Gathering information for the master plan includes community engagement, so residents can have input into what parks and recreation features they would like to the township to consider.

“The estimated completion date (for the master plan) will be August, September. So, June and July will be the prime months for really getting out to the community,” Whatley said.

The township received seven bids for the master plan update, ranging from $16,548 to $32,500.

Rowe Professional Services was the lowest base bid, but that bid included an additional $3,560 for park site master plan concepts and $500 for additional meetings. Beckett & Raeder was the second lowest bid.

Whatley said that cost was just one of the factors in recommending Beckett and Raeder to the board.

“They were very flexible to work with us; they were very progressive. The quality and product they bring is more a magazine-looking (plan) than something that’s just going to sit on the shelf. They want to put a focus on our aging population in the community. They’ve done a lot of research, which shows that they’re invested and really want to cater to our needs.”

Senior Advisory Committee

Orion Township also is moving forward on working with the Senior Advisory Committee to include its input in the parks and community programming.

“Some of the focus (of the master plan) will be based on our aging population. We really want to evaluate what our aging population needs,” Whatley said.

Two members of the Senior Advisory Committee will likely join the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee “To really give our seniors more of a voice than they might have had in the past,” Whatley said.

“We have a senior softball league, a senior-based soccer league, concerts at Wildwood geared more toward seniors. So, it’s not just the youth leagues and families that use our parks and facilities.”