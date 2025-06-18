Two new police officers take oath

First to attend academy in 25 years

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Two LOPD officers took an oath of office during Lake Orion’s Village Council meeting on June 9.

Ryan Hammond and Matt Mihacsi both began as reserve officers in Lake Orion, and are the first in over 25 years to be sponsored by the LOPD to attend a police academy, according to Lake Orion Police Chief Mark Amundson.

The academy lasted 19 weeks and took 760 hours of training. Amundson said its curriculum included instruction on constitutional law, victim rights, ethics and policing, anti-bias policing, laws of evidence, crime scene management, search and seizure training, defensive tactics, patrol operations, crimes against persons and property, specialized investigative training and domestic violence, child abuse, traffic crashes, narcotics and sexual assault, court room testimony, report writing, interview and interrogation techniques, first aid, emergency vehicle operations, active shooter and barricaded gunman training, crisis response and firearms proficiency.

Hammond and Mihacsi will begin the LOPD’s internal field-training program where they will continue developing skills and knowledge needed to work as patrol officers in the village, Amundson said.

Mihacsi graduated from Oakland Community College’s reserve police academy in December 2022, and has been a reserve officer in Lake Orion since October 2022, and contributed over 600 hours of volunteer service to the department.

“In the MCOLES police academy he excelled as a police recruit and earned second place in a highly competitive top-gun emergency vehicle operation course competition out of 66 recruits,” Amundson said. “A life-long Lake Orion Resident, Matt attended Lake Orion schools through his junior year before graduating from Oxford High School.”

Mihacsi served as at Blanche Sims Elementary School as a reserve officer. He also launched and operated a small construction company shortly after high school.

Hammond joined the LOPD as a reserve in January 2024 and logged over 270 hours of volunteer service in addition to completing 120 required hours. He earned first place in a top-gun marksmanship competition, and third place in the top gun driving emergency vehicle operations out of 66 recruits.

“Ryan (Hammond) is a 2020 graduate of Lake Orion High School, and officer Hammond is deeply connected to this community,” Amundson said. “His dedication in public service runs in his family.”

Before pursuing a law enforcement career, Hammond worked in broadcasting and video production. His father also served as an LOPD reserve officer.

The two swore to support the constitution of the United States and Michigan, and to faithfully discharge the duties of a part-time police officer during their oath.

“We are so glad that you have chosen to serve the Village of Lake Orion,” Village Council President Teresa Rutt said, later adding “we are very very excited to have you (and) very proud of all the work that you have put in.”

