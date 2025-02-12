Twenty-five LOHS seniors sign letters of intent to play college sports

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Twenty-five Lake Orion High School seniors signed their national letters of intent on Feb. 5 to compete at the collegiate level in the fall.

The 25 student-athletes represent 11 sports – soccer, cheer, baseball, softball, golf, hockey, basketball, football, wrestling, lacrosse and swimming.

“I congratulate all of you, and as always, we will always be here, and we’ll always be among your biggest fans,” athletic director Chris Bell said.

Bell added the journey each student-athlete will take will be hard, but advised them to keep working, stay humble and keep believing.

Baseball

Sam Beemer will attend Michigan State University. Travis Acker will play at Mott Community College and Ayden Novak will attend Delta Community College.

Softball

Softball player Riley Limberger will attend Kennesaw State University, Meghan Ducharme will go to Rochester University and Jada Lopez will attend Aquinas College.

Football

Trey Pochmara will play at Lawrence Tech University. Jahmari Cooper will play at Sienna Heights. Kyle England signed with Adrian College. Payton McIntyre will attend Alma College. Tristan Hill will play for Adrian College and Parker Bresett will play at Alma College.

Basketball

Zack Parks will continue his playing career at Trine University, and Izzy Wotlinski will attend Calvin University to play basketball.

Swimming

Lake Orion has two swimmers who signed. Lillian Larson, who will swim at Davenport University, and Valarie Vinci, who will swim at Alma College.

Soccer

Sydney Goodman will play soccer at DePaul University.

Cheer

Olivia Gross will compete with Alma College’s cheer team.

Golf

Connor Fox will play golf at Michigan State University.

Hockey

Madelyn Slocum will play hockey at Lindenwood University.

Wrestling

Landon Morris will wrestle Northern Michigan University.

Lacrosse

Representing Lake Orion in Lacrosse is Aaron Leitz, who will go to Lawrence Tech University, along with teammate Parker Gannon. Jackson Vasquez who will attend Hope College.

Amelia Guccione will play lacrose for the girls team at Grand Valley State University.