Trimble, Gerald B.; 74, of Oxford

Gerald Bruce Trimble; of Oxford; passed away on January 14, 2018 at age 74. Jerry is the loving companion of Fran Collier; father of Marcy (Josh) Robertson and Dan Trimble; grandfather of Julie, Haley, Joshua, Emma and Kaylee; great grandfather of Makena and Maxton; and brother of Patricia (Tom) Welty, Tim (Pam) Trimble, Mark (Leslie) Trimble and the late Bill Trimble.

Jerry was a Veteran of the US Army. He was a Carpenter by trade, enjoyed golfing and loved just about everything that he did.

A celebration of Jerry’s life was held on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the American Legion Post 108 in Oxford.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. www.sparksgriffin.com.