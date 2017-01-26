‘Toyology’ clinic gives beloved stuffed animals the ‘all clear’

Stuffed animals need regular checkups, too, just to make sure they are healthy and happy.

And for Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) at Oxford High School, a “Toyologist” clinic at Sunny Day Preschool in Lake Orion on Thursday offered an opportunity to share the real-world skills they are learning in a fun way.

“We’re going to be looking at your stuffed animals to make sure they’re nice and healthy,” Oxford HOSA advisor Monica Petrous told the preschoolers.

The Oxford students gave each of the kid’s stuffed animals a checkup — checking each animals ears, eyes, heartbeat and taking measurements — before providing an “all clear” medical form after the inspection.

When the kids were asked what a doctor does, nearly all of them chimed in with, “Give shots.”

The “Toyologist’s” recommended that the preschoolers keep their stuffed animals (and the kids themselves) healthy by exercising every day, eating more fruits and vegetables and not eating too much sugar.

“It’s more fun when you can do a mini-medical clinic with the little kids,” Petrous said.

All of the preschoolers loved the clinic, and then began performing checkups on the stuffed animals themselves.

The Oxford students are part of the school’s HOSA medical club chapter at the high school and hone their skills during regional competitions in several areas such as emergency medicine, nursing, dental care and testing, Petrous said. – J.N.