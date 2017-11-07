Township of Orion Public Hearing Community Development Block Grant Funds

Charter Township of Orion

Oakland County, Michigan

Notice of Public Hearing

Community Development

Block Grant Funds

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Orion will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360 for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year 2018 application in the approximate amount of $76,559 to fund eligible projects.

All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at the Supervisor’s Office, Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, until 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 20, 2017. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, at (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001 for special services.

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Publish in Lake Orion Review on 11-8-17