Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, May 21, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Todd Deavers, Lake Orion Church of Christ. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Parks and Recreation Department provided an update.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $537,495.42, payrolls in the amount of $126,543.01, for a total disbursement of funds of $664,038.43.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as amended.

Approved the minutes of the May 7, 2018 regular meeting.

Approved the request from Indianwood Golf and Country Club for a firework display permit for an Independence Day celebration to be held on June 22, 2018 (rain date June 23).

Approved 12 Peddlers/Solicitors License Applications – Aptive Environmental pest control.

Approved new position / job description for Clerk – Public Services/Building.

Received and filed the Treasurer’s report.

Waived the administration fees for the installation of a water fountain on the Polly Ann Trail.

Approved the special permit application under Ord. 76, Alcoholic Beverages Regulation and waived the $300 application fee for the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Dixieland Band fundraising event to be held at their location on June 2, 2018.

Appointed Tom Watson to the Orion Community Cable Communications Committee, term ending 6/30/2020, and Rebecca Osborne to the Safety Path Advisory Committee, term ending 12/31/2018.

Received and filed the 1st Quarter MMRMA member retention fund report.

Revised credit card use policy.

Authorized Parks Director and the Assistant Fire Chief as users of the Township Credit Card.

Authorized the termination of a portion of the Oakland County IT services agreement.

Scheduled a public hearing on the cost estimate for the Tommy’s Lake Water Quality Control SAD #5, to be held at 7:00 p.m. on June 18, 2018.

Authorized contracting with Superior Excavating to make emergency safety path repairs at two locations along M-24, at a cost of $14,675.00.

Adopted resolution in support of Joe Frey’s educational efforts in order to apply for Michigan Township’s Association’s Robert R. Robinson Scholarship.

Accepted the resignation of Christina Baugh, with regret, and authorized posting/advertising the vacant Custodian/Groundskeeper position.

Directed OHM, Township engineers to assist in easement acquisition for the East Clarkston Road pathway, at a cost of $22,500.00, as required by the Township’s grant application.

Accepted the 2017 Audit, as presented, and authorized filing the Audit and Management Letter with the local audit division of the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Authorized extending the audit services agreement with Plante and Moran for a five-year term.

Established a procedure to fill the Trustee vacancy on the Board and directed the Clerk to post a special meeting on June 15, 2018.

Held first reading for PC, 2018-17, Stadium Ridge rezone request, and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption at the June 18, 2018 meeting.

Held first reading and denied PC-2018-16, 3537 Gregory rezone request.

Motion to purchase tax-foreclosed properties offered by the Oakland County Treasurer failed.

Adopted a resolution regarding Ord. 154, Medical Marihuana Facilities Regulation, to create a revised application that will allow for the “stacking” of licenses at approved locations.

Received and filed the police/fire reports.

Received and filed the April 28, 2018 NO HAZ collection event report.

Held closed executive session to discuss an attorney opinion letter.

Meeting adjourned at 9:41 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

