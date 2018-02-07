Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, February 5, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Pastor Eric Johnson, King of Kings Lutheran Church. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Cub Scout Pack 233.

Recognized OCSO Deputy Mike Miles for his heroism at the scene of an accident.

Heard presentation from Consumers Energy representative regarding Power Line 600.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,048,767.39, payrolls in the amount of $26,036.21, for a total disbursement of funds in the amount of $1,174,803.60.

Approved the Minutes, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Approved the renewal of the North Oakland Transportation Authority Intergovernmental Agreement, and authorized the Supervisor to sign on behalf of the Township.

Approved special permit request under Ord. 76, Alcoholic Beverages Regulation for the Lake Orion Lions Club Annual Lion Races event, pending State approval, and waived the $300 application fee.

Accepted the resignation of Trustee Birney as representative on the Paint Creek Trailways Commission, changed the status of Treasurer Steele from Alternate to Voting Member, and appointed Supervisor Barnett as Alternate on the Commission.

Authorized participation in the Wholesale Residential Assistance Program to offer bill payment assistance to low-income water customers in Orion Township.

Approved 2018-2019 Teamsters Local 214 Technical Unit Contract, and authorized the Supervisor to sign on behalf of the Township, pending attorney and human resources review.

Authorized the formation of an ad-hoc committee to study the possibility of a target shooting ordinance.

Hired David Raftery as Parks Superintendent, a non-union position at $27.00 per hour, full time, 40 hours per week, full benefits, effective February 6, 2018, and authorized the posting and filling of the now vacant Park Maintenance Worker position.

Waived the annual temporary sign permit application fee for King of Kings Lutheran Church, with the understanding that all other provisions of the sign ordinance remain in effect.

Regarding the sale of township property: approved the offer to purchase 200 Casemer Road at the price of $49,000, pending attorney review, and authorized the Supervisor to sign the purchase agreement on behalf of the Township; further, authorized listing for sale 2586 Holland Street, at a price of $100,000.00; finally, authorized presenting a counter offer for the sale of 313 Brown Road at $500,000.00.

Appointed an ad-hoc committee to study the possibility of a Parks & Recreation millage.

Awarded 2019-2024 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan contract to Beckett & Raeder Landscape Architecture Planning, Engineering Environmental Services at a cost not to exceed $22,505.00.

Conditionally approved PC-2018-03, Waldon Meadows Site Condominium, located at 386 Waldon Road, for the creation of a 22-unit site condominium.

Approved and authorized the Supervisor to sign on behalf of the Township a 2-year agreement leasing office space in the Orion Center to the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce at a monthly rate of $750.00 including utilities; further, approved a furniture build out for the space.

Received and filed the Police & Fire reports.

Received the filed the Fire Station 1 renovation update.

Received the filed the Fire Chief vacancy update.

Meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

