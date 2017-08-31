Tommystock music festival needs more

The Tommystock music festival takes center stage at Camp Agawam from Sept. 22-24, but organizers still have sponsorships available to help fund the charitable endeavor.

Tommystock is partnering with Bryan’s HOPE, which stands for Heroin Opiate Prevention & Education, a Waterford-based nonprofit organization that helps bring support, awareness, and education about the dangers of prescription drug abuse as well as opiate and heroin addiction.

Event organizer Tim Williams said the festival will have more than 20 musical performers this year.

Much like the famed Woodstock festival, Tommystock is an outdoor summer music festival where attendees can enjoy a weekend of music, camping, swimming and activities.

The festival includes music all day Friday – Sunday with special live acoustic performances after hours at the Tommystock Firebowl, and the debut of ‘Electric Agawam’ – an after-hours electronic dance stage featuring City Air Detroit DJs and Special Guests.

The event also supports the Friends of Camp Agawam group. Camp Agawam is at 1301 Clarkston Rd.

To become a sponsor, contact Tim Williams at 248-693-7036. For more information on Tommystock, visit Tommystock on Facebook or www.tommystock.org

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. In the search feature, type Tommystock to find the event. – J.N.