‘Tis the season to be… spooky?: Lake Orion’s Halloween House

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Halloween is a special time of year for many people. It’s a time for candy, dressing up, spooky decorations and just all around fun. What’s not to like?

In fact, it’s so popular that even here in Lake Orion there are dozens of all out decorated yards and houses and Gail Stoner’s house is just that.

Stoner works for weeks with her husband to complete the project that has been seen by hundreds of locals and posted by admirers on social media throughout the month.

Her front yard is covered in light up pumpkins and ghosts, more decorations than imaginable.

And the inside is no different. Inside, Stoner’s entire first floor is transformed into a decoration in and of itself with not a single inch missing out on the fun.

She has a Halloween village, skeletons hanging out at her dinning table, scary posters and so many figurines you wouldn’t believe.

She starts her decorating at the end of August — she needs the time because with over 1,000 individual decorations, completing this project takes five weeks total.

She attributes her large collection of items to her friends.

“My birthday is around Halloween so my friend’s just started buying me Halloween decorations and that’s how I got into it,” she said.

Every year her collection grows larger as Stoner and her friends (who have just about has many decorations as her) go to Bay City to purchase handmade figures and dolls from artist Joe Spencer.

Stoner said after the initial surprise, people’s reaction is usually, “where do you store all of this stuff?” To which she touts her husband’s building skills by saying he’s built her numerous shelves in the basement to keep organized while she awaits the day she can start to decorate again.