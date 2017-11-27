Thornsberry, Etta M.; 81, of Lake Orion

Etta Mae Thornsberry; of Lake Orion; passed away November 25, 2017 at age 81. Etta was the beloved wife of the late Marion; loving mother of Rodney, Michael (Jean), Marvin (Jackie), Rex and Raymond; and dear grandma and great grandma to many.

Etta was always happiest when she was spending time with her 5 boys and many grandchildren. She was a great cook, who also loved canning, gardening, quilting and her dog Poncho.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 12 noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. www.sparksgriffin.com.