Thompson, Kristin M.; 34, of Lake Orion

Kristin Michelle Thompson, age 34 of Lake Orion, was suddenly called to her eternal life by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 9, 2017. Kristin is the beloved daughter of Larry and Sherry. She is the cherished sister of Katherine A. Rayment (Daniel), Jason R. VerLee (Heather), Jennifer A. Thompson, and Pamela D. Lauridsen (Michael). She is also lovingly survived by her grandparents, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, precious family friends, and her beloved cat Gizzy.

Kristin was a graduate of Lake Orion High School and Central Michigan University. Kristin’s greatest joy in life was being an Aunt, and she also prided herself in giving her very best to her family and friends. She was a beautiful artistic soul.

Private funeral services were held at Modetz Funeral Home. Suggested memorials to the American Heart Association.