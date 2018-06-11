Thompson, Daniel L.; 67, of Lake Orion

Daniel L. Thompson, age 67, of Lake Orion, passed away on June 8, 2018. Dan is the beloved husband of Barb, loving father of Chris(Stacey) Thompson and Danielle (David) Melcher; proud grandfather of Garrett, Tryssa, Everett, Brady, and Benjamin; son of Mary Lou and the late Leonard Thompson; brother of Debora Miller (Chuck Cowan), Dale (Christine) Thompson, and the late Douglas Thompson; brother-in-law of Nancy Secor (Mark). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dan retired from Ford Motor Company after more than 30 years of service. During his employment he was responsible for managing the development and installation of new production lines. His hobbies included antiquing, refinishing furniture, gardening, working in his yard, and cooking. The well-being of his family and his love for them were most important to Dan. Anyone that had the opportunity to know Dan throughout his life experienced his thoughtful, loving, supportive, and giving nature. To have known him and loved him was a true blessing. He will forever live in our hearts.