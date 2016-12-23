Thomas, Robert E.; 84, formerly of Lake Orion

Robert E. Thomas; of Curran, Michigan and formerly of Lake Orion; age 84; passed away December 22, 2016. He is survived by his son, Scott R. (Shelli Reiss-Thomas) Thomas of Bay City; granddaughter Erica M. Thomas; grandsons, Bradley S. Thomas, Nicholas D. Thomas and Jacob E. Reiss; and his two ex-wives, Barbara Thomas of Fairview, Michigan and Joy C. Thomas of Bay City, Michigan.

Robert was born May 25, 1932 in Lake Orion, Michigan to Edward P. and Charlotte E. (Axford) Thomas. He was a graduate of Lake Orion High School. Robert worked many years trimming trees and in machinery sales, and for 15 years was the proprietor of the Wild Turkey Saloon in Fairview, Michigan. He loved the outdoors of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula where he was an avid hunter and golfer. Robert was also a life member of the Orion Chapter of the Free and Accepted Masons.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8pm. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.