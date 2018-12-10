Thomas, Leo E.; 88, of Lake Orion

Leo E. Thomas; of Lake Orion; passed away on December 3, 2018. He was 88-years-old. Leo is the beloved husband of the late Mary Thomas; dear father of Katherine Marie Thomas and the late Joseph Leo Thomas.

Leo was born in Russellville, Michigan and served in the Army at the end of WWII as a Medical Technician before marring the love of his life, Mary. They settled in Lake Orion to raise their family and became longtime members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion.