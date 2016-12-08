This is my reality and I’m sticking to it — so says Georgia of the Peaches

When I was young girl, I imagined my adult life as a successful librarian with a husband, a farm house and maybe one or two adopted children — because who doesn’t want to rid the planet of homeless children?

Little did my seven-year-old self know that my 23 year-old self would be as far from that dream as possible.

Welcome to the reality of 2016, folks.

If I could go back and tell myself that in 2016 I would become a single mother, renting a one bedroom apartment (still in Oakland County), working two jobs in a country that just elected a President who wants to deport people of Spanish descent, like my son, I would try to run away from reality even sooner than I did.

I’ve heard from so many mothers, single and wed, that “it will all be worth it in the end.”

I know there’s lots of love behind that statement, but we all live different lives and have had different experiences that brought us to where we are now.

Let me know the next time you’d like to babysit through the night so I can get a solid three hours of sleep, because the difference between two and three hours of consecutive sleep is truly magical for those who don’t already know.

Sure, you can say I’m slightly hurt that I chose to have a child in 2016 when our world is chaotic, the ozone layer is self-destructing and innocent people die everyday at the hands of criminals and law enforcement, but I just call it being realistic.

There are drugs, wars, homicides and suicides and my neighbors are still stuck on that post in the Lake Orion Chat Room that irked them last week.

This is the scary truth about the society we all consciously chose to raise our children in.

So am I nervous about becoming a mom? Yes, aren’t all new parents?

Is everything ready for the baby at home? No, that’s a good joke I’ll be sure to add to my repertoire though.

Would I change a thing about my current situation?

No, not unless it meant that there was world peace, a more liberal President and a full college fund waiting for my son overnight.

Oh, and a never-ending fund of bill paying money.

Oh, and lots of free chocolate. Lots.

Unfortunately as I previously mentioned, I am rather realistic, so I know that will not happen.

We only get one life to live and we’ve got to make the best of it. I just wish that others would embrace the good and bad as fully as I have and realize they can become a positive force and truly be the change they wish to see in our community.

I recently had a first time mom complain to me about how her and her husband just weren’t sure how they’d be able to raise their son once he’s born. Money is “so tight” for them that she took to Facebook asking for free baby items because their income is smaller than what they’re used to.Seems like something you’d consider before actively trying to conceive.

Please do not complain to the single mom happily working 50 hours a week to provide for her child. Some of us are embracing our struggles quite gracefully.

I cannot explain in words how truly excited I am to teach my son to be a strong individual who makes the best of any situation and to love and care without boundaries.

Principles of kindness and love don’t seem to be instilled in children anymore.

My son and I are living proof that not all of us “tree hugging liberals” are bad, some of us really do take responsibility for our actions and fall in love with the outcome. No, you don’t have to eat organic foods, cloth diaper your children and practice meditation like myself, but it certainly doesn’t seem to hurt.

It surely doesn’t hurt to go out and get involved in our community either. Go to area events, volunteer more at your child’s school, take three minutes a day and be thankful for your life. Truly live each day to the fullest. Things could be much worse, I promise.