Third annual Wally’s Service Project Scholarship now open

The friends and family of Wally Niezguski, along with the Clarkston Family Farm (CFF), have announced the third annual Wally’s Service Project Scholarship contest.

The scholarship contest commemorates the legacy of Wally Niezguski, a long-term organic gardener, nature lover and supporter of the CFF.

“Our scholarship opportunity encourages young people to become active in their home communities by asking them to design a service project or event that benefits the whole community, a specific community population such as the food insecure, people with disabilities, senior citizens, or the local environment”, said CFF volunteer and scholarship coordinator Dr. Larry Kodosky.

High school juniors and seniors in the Avondale, Brandon, Clarkston, Goodrich, Lake Orion, Oxford and Waterford School districts planning to attend college or vocational school may apply.

Homeschool high school juniors and seniors in any of these school districts are also eligible to apply.

The scholarship committee will encourage the awardees to present their service project/event proposal to the appropriate local government or organizations for implementation consideration.

A complete description of the contest guidelines is available at the scholarship’s website at clarkstonfamilyfarm.regfox.com/wallys-scholarship-contest-2025

The deadline for submissions is April 11.

The scholarship committee will award $1,200 first place and $700 second place prizes. Awardees will be recognized at the CFF’s annual Garden Party on June 7.

Last year, winners inlcuded Clarkston High School’s Maggie Walkowiak who won first place and Oxford High School’s Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou who won second place.

Any questions regarding the scholarship can be sent to the Scholarship Committee at wallyscholessay@gmail.com. – M.K.