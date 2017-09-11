Theunick, James L.; 86, of Lake Orion

James Louis Theunick; age 86, of Lake Orion passed away September 9, 2017. James is the loving husband of Mary. He is the dear father of James (Tamara) Theunick, Heather (Marvin) Miller, Sean Theunick, Erin Hayes (David Enderby), Matthew Theunick (Zaida Hernandez), Megan (Karen) Theunick, and Michael Theunick; beloved grandfather of Gabriel, Olivia, Rory, Declan, Wilson, and Katy; and brother of Shirley (Jack) Walter, and the late Gerald and Wallace.

Mr. Theunick was the first principal at Stadium Elementary and worked in the Lake Orion school district for many years.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends Wednesday 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery.

Suggested memorials to the church or Guest House. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.