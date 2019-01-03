The Year in Review 2018 part 2

July 4, Orion Hawks softball team beats Clarkston to remain undefeated:

The Orion Hawks adaptive softball team defeated the Clarkston Wolves Blue team 23-10 on Thursday. The Hawks remain undefeated on the season at 3-0-1. With the win, the Hawks – part of the adaptive softball league for persons 13 years and older with development disabilities, with or without physical impairments – have amassed a 31-1-1 record over the past five-and-a-half seasons.

