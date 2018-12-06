A column by Linda La Croix

The symbols of Christmas were active and created fun for many at the Holly Jolly Folly held at Golling Buick GMC on Lapeer Road.

It is a fundraising dinner which supports the Lake Orion Lighted Parade. We attended because the lighted parade is always an exciting event for kids of all ages to enjoy. I have much gratitude for the parade team and all those behind the scenes who work together to make it a success.

Every year we have our picture taken in front of the beautiful Christmas tree inside the dealership. The Golling family and employees do a wonderful job making this event a success, and their support is noticeable.

A favorite of mine is to walk through the silent auction and see the donated items. The magicians are always fun and leave you wondering “How did he do that?”

Christmas Carolers from the high school walked throughout, singing. It was kind of like being in a flash mob, very cool; they did a great job!

After dinner, the floor was cleared and some great entertainers took the stage. A little fun music, a little dancing, singing and laughter with others, all adds up to putting joy in your heart. Joy in your heart feeds your spirit, helping you to easily keep up with your other responsibilities!

The highlight of the night is talking with Santa Claus. I have noticed that Santa always has a kind and caring heart that silently tells you he knows who you are.

A few years ago, Santa Claus spoke during one of our church services. He said one thing he enjoys about being Santa is that everyone likes Santa. People do not care what religion Santa is. To them he is Santa, but to him he is a symbol, and he represents the Christmas Story and the birth of Jesus. Even those who are not actively practicing in a church, or those who have no belief in God, still know the Christmas Story he represents. That is a mission fulfilled for Santa!

For those of us who are in churches regularly, we practice, learn and share the birth and life of Jesus all year. Jesus came into the world at a dark time when the world was not good. God sent him to be the light in a dark world and to show us the way to goodness and a better life. For all of us who know and practice this, our hearts are filled with joy all year.

In this season, our goal is to support others by looking at our own lives. We then take a mental inventory of all that we have to be thankful for. Realizing our needs are met, we generously give our time and money to someone who is less fortunate, and we play Santa to others.

We have all grown up with Santa in our lives. He is symbolic of caring, giving, kindness and the love within being shared with others. He gives to us all without expectation of receiving anything back. His simple request is for us to be good.

The season is festive with Christmas lights, gifts, decorations and songs. All of which are the materialistic ways in which we celebrate. Santa wants us to enjoy the material things, but to know there is more behind the symbol of Santa. The more is – what you do in your life represents who you are to the world. No one else defines you. It is you who creates the you in your life and you, who may not know it, are the light in somebody’s world. When my church donates to a charity such as Big Family of Michigan, we are shining our light towards them. This allows them to shine a light out to families in need and everyone is sharing their goodness. When we share our light with others, we give them permission to do the same.

Symbols are everywhere this time of year. Our children’s church has been talking to the children about what different symbols mean and what they represent in their lives. Look around your life, what symbols define you? Spend some time meditating on if you are attracting good symbols that uplift you and the lives of those around you. This season, every time you see a Santa, think on the story he is a symbol of. Whether you regularly attend a church or not, see the symbols of the seasons with joy as if you are seeing through the eyes of a child.

God sent Jesus to us as a symbol of His love and so that He could walk among us, as us. God can do no physical work without using us as his hands, his feet, his eyes, his feelings and his energy. The true gift in the symbols of this season is to know that Jesus was born to be the light of the world and you are too! Shine your light through your actions as you too were born to represent God and be a symbol of God’s light in this world.

Many blessings of joy this holiday season,

Linda

Linda La Croix is Prayer Chaplain & Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion.

Look for La Croix’s column regularly in The Lake Orion Review, and”Like” her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk, to find more positive thoughts.