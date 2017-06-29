The Carnival Comes to Town Annual Lions Club Jubilee a smashing hit with Orionites

The Lake Orion Lions Club held their annual Jubilee last weekend, giving attendees carnival rides, cotton candy and Elephant Ears, along with kids screaming in joy and fond remembrances from adults.
“This is where we make the majority of our budget, for sure,” said Lion Club member Roger Brodeur. “Along with the Christmas Auction, this is our biggest fundraiser.”
