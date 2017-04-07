Thank you to village police for helping in ‘terrifying experience’

Suzanne Rossi and I would like to express our gratitude to the Lake Orion Police Department, Chief Jerry Narsh and especially Officer David Presnell for the fine and timely police work done on behalf of our daughter.

To say the least, Suzanne and I were terrified after our daughter went to the emergency room at a hospital in Pontiac and effectively disappeared.

The hospital would give us no information about her whereabouts. They did not seem to know. We went in person and found ourselves up against a cold rock wall of “it’s against regulations to give any information.”

We called our Lake Orion Village Police Chief Jerry Narsh for help. He responded with empathy and shared concern reacting immediately. Chief Narsh dispatched Officer David Presnell, who arrived within minutes at the hospital emergency room in Pontiac.

Now it gets better. Officer Presnell’s instincts at a crucial moment got results. He was up against rigid bureaucratic protocol. An intimidating or overbearing approach could well have resulted in them digging in their heels. Too easy-going could have gotten a brush-off and days-long delays. He displayed the perfect mix of authority and firm diplomacy.

Protocol was set aside and within minutes they admitted having sent our daughter to another hospital. This very rapid response resulted in resolving, in the shortest time possible, what had been a terrifying experience for our daughter as well.

We believe Officer Presnell and Chief Narsh deserve a commendation for a delicate situation quickly and adroitly handled.

We have no adequate words to express our gratitude.

Skip McWilliams

Lake Orion resident