Thank you from CJ’s

Thanksgiving Dinner was great, it was a very festive day and good time was had by all.

We’d like to thank: our employees and loyal customers who donated their time and money. The Lake Orion Lions Club, Hollywood Market, Caramagno Foods, Del Bene Produce, Tom Stefanek Dist., Leonard’s Syrup, Sam’s Club, International Baking Co., Orion Firefighters Association and Midwest Linen.

The folks at NOTA (North Oakland Transportation Authority), who volunteered their time and buses to shuttle people to and from the restaurant.

We also extend a very special thank you to all of the people who worked so hard at the restaurant serving and preparing food. We had a wonderful group of volunteers; some new faces, as well as our seasoned veterans. We are very fortunate to have so many great people helping out our community.

Left-over food was taken to Turning Point and left-over money will be donated to the Lake Orion Lions Club for their Christmas Basket program.

Thank you again!

Sincerely,

Carl & Joan Slomczenski

CJ’s Lakeside Grill & Sandbar