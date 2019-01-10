Thank a LOCS Board of Education member during school board recognition month

January is School Board Recognition Month. This month is a time to especially recognize the LOCS School Board members who approach their volunteer work as if it is a full-time job. They are extraordinarily dedicated to our staff and students and their decisions affect each and every one of our children.

Because of their governance and advocacy, they are building the future of education, not only in Lake Orion but in all of Michigan.

I encourage all members of the community to reach out and thank a LOCS School Board Member. Let’s show our year-round appreciation for these leaders and begin to better understand how our local trustees work together to educate our students for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The men and women serving Lake Orion Community Schools are: Nate Butki, Steve Drakos, Birgit McQuiston, Dana Mermell, Jake Singer, Scott Taylor and Jim Weidman.

Sincerely,

Marion Ginopolis, Superintendent

Lake Orion Community Schools