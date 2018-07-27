Taylor, Gail M.; 62, formerly of Lake Orion

Gail Marie Taylor (Goemaere); 62 of Dunnellon Florida and formerly of Lake Orion, died July 20, 2018, at Hospice of Citrus.

After fighting cancer for decades, Gail has passed on into eternal rest. The angels lifted her away on July 20, 2018. She leaves her identical twin boys, a sister, and two brothers. Her parents and all her grandparents predeceased her.

Gail had a love for gardening and nature and enjoyed it on her property daily. All birds and animals brought her happiness. She worked with the public all her life and had strong customer service abilities. She began cheerleading during her school years in Lake Orion and carried that attitude throughout her life.