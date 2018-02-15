Taste of the Town returns to add a little flavor to Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Need a little something to spice up a Saturday night?

The Lake Orion Lions Club and Lake Orion United Methodist Church (LOUMC) are hosting the Taste of the Town event on Feb. 24.

This year’s flavorful festivities feature food samples from local restaurants, a silent and live auction and music.

More than 20 area restaurants will be at the Taste of the Town, including Lockhart’s BBQ, Bad Brad’s BBQ, Valentino’s, Fork n’ Pint, Achatz Handmade Pie Co., Nutz About Chocolate and Palace Grill, said Lions Club Member Bob Erickson, who is helping organize this year’s Taste.

The DJ Guy will provide music for the event.

This year’s Taste of the Town also has several auction items up for grabs. Among the prizes is a stay at a cottage in Honor, MI; a condo stay in Shanty Creek that includes some golf; a pontoon boat ride on Lake Orion, Hors d’oeuvres included; a hot air balloon ride and an Indianwood Golf package for four people.

The silent auction will have 50-60 items donated from local businesses.

Proceeds from the event help the LOUMC and the Lion’s Club to fund their community support efforts.

“It’s all staying here in the community,” said Erickson. “This is our third biggest fundraiser, but it’s growing every year, and we split proceeds with the church.”

Last year, 170 people attended the Taste of the Town and organizers hope for 220 people this year, Erickson said.

The LOUMC provides Monday Meals to members of the community, addiction support, subsidized counseling support and community work projects.

The Lion’s help the community by providing eyeglasses, hearing aids, leader dogs for the blind and hosting community events for those with special needs.

Tickets for Taste of the Town are $40 per person or $75 per couple. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is at Kings Court Castle at Canterbury Village at 2336 Joslyn Ct.

For tickets or to donate, contact TasteoftheTown99@gmail.com. Checks should be made payable Lake Orion United Methodist Church or Lake Orion Lions Club with Taste in the memo line.

Lake Orion United Methodist Church: 248-693-6201.