I’ve been doing it most of my life when I go to church. I plan on keeping taking a knee anytime and anywhere I choose. I take orders from no one.

If you want to wrap a flag around yourself and stand, that’s your right. And if the (football) players want to take a knee, that is their right!

The problem with (President Donald) Trump is his mouth is bigger than his brains.

Mr. Tillerson (Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) was right, Trump is a moron. Have a nice day.

J.P. King

Lake Orion resident