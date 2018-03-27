Suvanto, Rebecca L.; 49

Rebecca Lynn Suvanto (nee: Gage); passed away suddenly of heart failure at the age of 49 at McLaren Hospital on March 26, 2018. Becky is survived by her loving husband, Richard R. Suvanto and his children, Lain and Madayah Suvanto; her parents, William and Judith Gage of Lake Orion; her sister Brenda Sue Roberts; and nephews, Spencer and Cameron Roberts.

Becky was born September 4, 1968 and graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1986. She was a very caring person, and was always, always taking care of others. Becky also loved, loved her dogs, Midi, Sunny and Daisy, but loving and caring for Rich, Lain and Madayah was her life goals. Over the last 22 years she was very dedicated to Automotive Credit Corp in Southfield and her dear friend Matthew Gardner.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12 noon until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Richard Suvanto and his children.